Edo: APC decries murder of medical doctor



The Edo state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried insecurity in the State; and called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to be accountable in the expenditure of the statutory monthly security vote to his office.

The party stated this following the killing of a 36-year-old medical doctor, Otote Osaikhuomwan, by gunmen last Monday in Benin City, the state capital.

Spokesman for the opposition party, Barrister Peter Uwadia, who expressed his party’s condolence to the late doctor’s family said the murder was a pointer to the “deteriorating security situation in Edo”.

Uwadia said: “As we speak, the police have not been able to unravel the rational for the killing.

“Again, we don’t have to fault the police so much because the reason while security vote is appropriated to the State government is to ensure that the technical resources that the police have would be improved upon.

“Edo State government gets #750 million every month for security. That’s the best anywhere in the world. America that we say have the best security apparatus don’t give such money to their governors.”

Continuing, the APC spokesman also a alleged that no place was safe in Edo arising from herders/farmers clahes, and reported kidnappings on the Benin-Auchi and the Benin- Lagos road.