Edo: APC factional chair, Giadom writes INEC not to recognise ongoing primaries

The acting factional national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom, has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise governirship primary held Monday in Edo state.

Meanwhile, Hilliard Eta, another factional fational chairman of APC has sworn in Worgu Boms who had earlier sent in replacement of Giadom as the new Deputy National Secretary of the party.

Boms is nominated from Rivers state to replace Victor Giadom who is laying claims to the position of Acting National Chairman.

Administering the oath of office on Mr. Boms, Eta said he would carry out all functions of the Deputy National Secretary as provided by the constitution of the party.

However, Giadom in his letter to INEC, stated that he had not authorised and constituted any committee primaries for Edo State governorship primaries.

In the letter written on June 18 and copied to security enforcement agencies, Giadom said, “reports reaching me is that some persons have perfected to conduct direct gubernatorial primaries for our great party in Edo State next week under the purported chairmanship of his Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma on Monday June, 22 2020.

“Kindly note that as Acting National Chairman of our party, l did not authorize such a committee, neither have l inaugurated one. The earlier announced date for the primaries, that is June 22, 2020 has been postponed. You are therefore advised not to give any support to any such committee or to monitor any such primaries. A new date for the primaries would be communicated to you soonest. We regret the inconvenience this might cause your commission.

“A copy of this letter is being sent to the relevant law enforcement agencies, the Chairman of Edo State APC, Mr. Anslem Ojezua for their information and necessary actions.”





