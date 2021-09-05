Edo APC not individual property – party chair

The caretaker committee chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Col. David Imuse (retd), has said no individual can win election without the party’s structure.

This was just as he disclosed that “members must work hand-in-hand for the survival of the party and winning future elections especially the newly inaugurated executive members”.

Imuse cautioned persons claiming ownership of the party’s structure to desist from it, because according to him, the party belongs to the APC.

The party chairman handed out the warning while congratulating the newly elected local government executives members of the party on Saturday.

According to him, “No one single individual controls the party. The party structure belongs to the party. I have heard of some insinuations that some individuals control the party’s structure. Is that true?

” It is not true. Under the current leadership in Edo, APC, the structure belongs to the party”, he stated.

On his part, the Chairman, Edo Local Government Congress Committee of APC, Abdulwahab Yahaya, commended members of the party in various local government areas visited for conducting themselves and arriving at a consensus.

He said the APC in the State has demonstrated a very high sense of maturity