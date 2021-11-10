Edo APC not vibrant opposition – PDP

The leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state has expressed concerns that “the state is not blessed with a vibrant, visionary and knowledgeable opposition as being played by the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

Spokesman for the PDP, Mr Chris Nehikhare, disclosed this in response to the opposition party’s criticism of the PDP-led state government proposed airport project in Edo North senatorial district.

Nehikhare who advised members of the public to be “wary of APC anti-people rhetoric; described the project as good vision after it had preliminary assessment on the viability or otherwise of the project.

The PDP spokesman also claimed that the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC in the state “are stuck in the past, motivated by greed and remain visionless and clueless”.

Continuing, Nehikhare said: “Edo people believe in the vision of Governor Obaseki. Over the last 12 months, he has not only shown capacity in the management of the state, but in the design of a master plan that will become a road map to a prosperous future.

“We must highlight and report some of the successes of our Governor: The employment schemes going on, revamping and reforming of the state civil service, the prompt and uninterrupted payments of salaries and pensions”