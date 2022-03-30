Edo assembly okays anti-open grazing bill 



The Edo House of Assembly has passed the bill for a law banning open grazing of cattle and regulation of other livestocks in the state.

The legislators passed relevant sections of the executive bill; with amendment to the controversial sections 5(7) and 5(8).

With the amendment, section 5 (7) now reads: “a ranch committee to be constituted by the governor shall determine the size of the land suitable for ranching in conjunction with the community where the ranch is proposed”.

Section 5 (8) amendment also reads that “the committee shall control the activities of cattle herdsmen within various communities”.

The bill if signed into law, would also compel land owner to apply to the committee in writing of his/her intention to operate a ranch with his land.

Besides, Section 9(1) empowered the state governor to designate a land for ranching in the state.

The assembly Speaker, Marcus Onobun, thereafter directed the clerk, Yahaya Omogbai, to give the bill its third reading and forward clean copies to the governor for his assent.