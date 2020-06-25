Edo assembly relocates sitting venue to old legislative chambers

The Edo House of Assembly has moved its sitting to the old legislative chambers, situated inside Government House in Benin.

The relocation of the sitting venue was contained in a statement signed by the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, in Benin.

“Following the ongoing fumigation exercise and renovation of the Edo House of Assembly, the leadership of the house has decided that its plenary session shall resume on Monday June, 29, 2020 at 10.00 a.m. at the Old Legislative Chambers at Dennis Osadebey Avenue, G.R.A, Benin City, pending the completion of these projects.

“Therefore, all correspondence should be channelled to the aforementioned address until further notice. The entire staff of Edo House of Assembly and the general public should take note please,’’ Omogbai stated.

The renovation of the assembly complex includes the lighting system and computerisation of the chambers and adjoining offices.