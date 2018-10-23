Edo Assembly removes deputy speaker

The Edo State House of Assembly yesterday removed the Deputy Speaker,
Victor Edoror, for alleged corruption, misappropriation of funds and
acts capable of destabilising the House. He was also suspended for
three months.
Justin Okonobo, member representing APC Igueben constituency, was
elected the new deputy speaker. Also suspended alongside the deputy
speaker for three months were Foly Ogedengbe, member representing APC
Owan East and Ganiyu Audu, member representing APC Etsako West 1
constituencies.
Messrs Ogedengbe and Audu were suspended for unruly behaviour.
The removal followed a motion moved by the chief whip, Iyoha
Osaigbovo, member representing APC Oredo East and seconded by Emmanuel
Agbaje, member representing APC Akoko-Edo 11 constituency.
Mr Osaigbovo said: “Mr Speaker, there is an impeachment motion before
me, duly signed by 16 members of the house. Members who signed have
found the deputy speaker to be corrupt and engaging in act capable of
destabilising the House.
Addressing journalists shortly after the impeachment, the Speaker,
Kabiru Adjoto said: “We needed to have a new deputy speaker because of
the excesses of the impeached deputy speaker.
“I and 20 other members of the house remained committed to the All
Progressive Congress (APC) and cannot leave the party.
‘‘We are even more committed to governor Godwin Obaseki and the
re-election of president Muhammadu Buhari in 2019,” he said.
(NAN)
