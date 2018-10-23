Edo Assembly removes deputy speaker

The Edo State House of Assembly yesterday removed the Deputy Speaker,

Victor Edoror, for alleged corruption, misappropriation of funds and

acts capable of destabilising the House. He was also suspended for

three months.

Justin Okonobo, member representing APC Igueben constituency, was

elected the new deputy speaker. Also suspended alongside the deputy

speaker for three months were Foly Ogedengbe, member representing APC

Owan East and Ganiyu Audu, member representing APC Etsako West 1

constituencies.

Messrs Ogedengbe and Audu were suspended for unruly behaviour.

The removal followed a motion moved by the chief whip, Iyoha

Osaigbovo, member representing APC Oredo East and seconded by Emmanuel

Agbaje, member representing APC Akoko-Edo 11 constituency.

Mr Osaigbovo said: “Mr Speaker, there is an impeachment motion before

me, duly signed by 16 members of the house. Members who signed have

found the deputy speaker to be corrupt and engaging in act capable of

destabilising the House.

Addressing journalists shortly after the impeachment, the Speaker,

Kabiru Adjoto said: “We needed to have a new deputy speaker because of

the excesses of the impeached deputy speaker.

“I and 20 other members of the house remained committed to the All

Progressive Congress (APC) and cannot leave the party.

‘‘We are even more committed to governor Godwin Obaseki and the

re-election of president Muhammadu Buhari in 2019,” he said.

(NAN)

poli

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.