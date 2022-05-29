Edo begins payment of N40,000 minimum wage to workers



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has commenced the payment of N40,000 minimum wage to workers.

The governor had on Workers’ Day announced the increment of the minimum wage from N30,000 to N40,000, noting that the increase was necessary to help workers overcome the country’s overbearing economic challenges.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the gesture was in fulfillment of the new minimum wage regime announced on by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said the N40, 000 minimum wage payment to workers for their May salaries and pension, reflects the new wage increase.

According to him, “This is in fulfillment of the statutory obligations to workers and also a reflection of the governor’s expert and judicious management of the state’s resources.”

A public servant, Mrs. Ose Okosodo, lauded the salary increment, and added that the governor has kept to his word.

