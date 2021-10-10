Edo, best place to prosper by 2050 – Obaseki



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has said his administration’s plan and vision is to make the state best place to live and prosper in Nigeria before 2050.

Obaseki said the vision has been articulated in the MEGA agenda of ‘Making Edo Great Again’ which according to him, were promises he made to the people of Edo state during the September 2020 governorship election.

The governor stated this during the inaugural EXCO meeting held after the swearing – in of 11 Commissioners and two Special Advisers.



Obaseki said: “On our part, we have articulated, in the MEGA Agenda, a vision of where we want Edo State to be before 2050. Making Edo Great Again and Edo becoming the best state to live and prosper in Nigeria”. .

He noted that the new members of the EXCO must embrace the Six Pillars of the MEGA Agenda and ensure it constitutes a rallying platform that shall generate an irreversible momentum that will industrialize and build capacity required to take advantage of the state natural endowments..

According to him, “as Commissioners and Special Advisers, the height of people’s expectations of you and the Government you represent are unprecedented. .

“We have no choice but to meet and deliver on the expectations of the people. As we serve the people, we must become champions of high performance, disciplined in execution and result-oriented..

“Timely response to the needs and requests from our people must become rooted in our DNA. We must demonstrate and demand ‘value for money, a commercial mindset not previously associated with the Public Service,” he added.