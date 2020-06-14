Edo bizman petitions IGP over ‘malicious’ publication

Business mogul, Capt Hosa Okunbo, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Muhammadu Adamu, over alleged activities of “one Marvelous Zibiri’s” attempt to denigrate his name through malicious and libelous publications.

Okunbor said the motive of Zibiri, an aide to Edo state deputy governor, was to peddle falsehood and lies under the guise of playing politics.

In the petition titled: “Enough is Enough” and written through his legal team, the businessman warned that he would stop at nothing until perpetrators of malicious falsehood and attack against his person and organization are meant to face the full wrath of the law.

He said the time when he would gloss over orchestrated attacks and activities of mischief makers aimed at maligning his integrity and reputation are over.

According to him, “I have never been interrogated nor charged, much less convicted for any drug or drug-related issue anywhere in the world. Thus, Mr. Zibiri’s reference to me as a ‘drug baron’ is the height of malice and mischief,”

The businessman who is also the chairman of Ocean Marine Solution Ltd said he had been discharged and acquitted of all charges on a ‘no case’ submission.

He said: “Proceedings of this case in suit No: MOT/L/163/95 which was documented and accessible to the public.

“It is this unfortunate incident of 1995 that my detractors and vicious character assassins have continuously drummed up to tarnish my character, to score cheap political points and for other devious reasons whenever it suits them.”

Mr. Zibiri could not be reached for comment.