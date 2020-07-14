Edo catholics intensify prayer for kidnapped priest



Worried over the continuous hostage of its priest, Rev.Fr Amadasun Idahosa, in Edo state, catholic churches across have intensified prayers for the quick and safe release of the cleric.

To this end, worshippers held a special prayer for Idahosa in catholics branches in the state on Sunday.



A worshipper in one of the church branches who craved for anonymity said: “You know the catholic is a bible-believing church.

“And we believe in the power of prayers with the almighty God on the throne. Our prayers will torment those holding father Idahosa and force them to release him.



“So, these prayers from our sincere hearts will be answered by God’s grace because the church has resolved that it will not pay ransom for any priest or church worker”, the worshipper stated.

Father Idahosa who is a lecturer in the major seminary in Uhiele, Ekpoma, was

reportedly kidnapped last Thursday along the Benin-Auchi express road.



He was said to be heading to Ekpoma after an official trip to Benin City, the state capital; when the gunmen struck.

Blueprint gathered that the hoodlums immediately forced Rev. Father Idahosa, alongside other victims into the forest.

However, the State police spokesman, DSP. Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed.