Edo communication commissioner resumes, pledges staff welfare





The Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation Hon. Barr. Andrew Emwanta has resumed office, with a pledge to revive staff cooperative society because according to him, “a happy man would make a hardworking man”.

Emwanta who was sworn into the State Executive Council (SEC) cabinet by governor Godwin Obaseki last week also promised to prioritise staff welfare and pledged his commitment to information dissemination in the state.



The commissioner was received by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communication and Orientation, Mr. Joses Sede, at the ministry’s complex in Benin City. .

The Permanent Secretary who conducted the Commissioner on a tour of facilities and departments in the ministry, introduced the management staff and officers to the latter. .The commissioner tasked information officers to continually keep pace with current trends in the practice of information gathering and dissemination in order to optimally realise the vision of Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration of Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) agenda.

He also visited the Nigeria Observer Newspaper where the General Manager, Barr. Solomon Imohiosen, received him.

