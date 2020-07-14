Edo community cries out over ‘harassment, intimidation’



Residents of Kolokolo community in Ikpoba Okha, Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo state have called on Governor Godwin Obaseki, Oba of Benin, Olu of warri and the Nigerian Police to come to their rescue over the lingering crisis in the community.



The community had been embroiled in a protracted crisis leading to loss of lives, disruption of property.

In a press statement signed by Pa Christian Cole, Pa Samuel Asukuarmi, and Elder Benson Ayokotse, made available to newsmen in Benin city, the community leaders accused one Chief Johnson Aseleghe of causing the breach of peace in the area.

The leaders said they have never had a crisis within, and with their neighboring communities like Ajoki, Ajatiton and Ajamuaja until they protested against the negligence of an oil company for refusal to pay them their homage and provide jobs for their teaming youths.”



According to them, “but unknowingly to us, Chief Johnson Aseleghe and his cohort were behind the scenario deceiving the oil companies not to listen to us.

“Aseleghe who is the Iyasere of warri is not from Kolokolo community, he is from Delta State, his father is from Agbaro why his mother is from Alaja-Igun. in his quest for power and wealth, he has committed alot of atrocities.

“He is not the first Iyasere of warri kingdom, he has continually Lord himself over the communities in the riverine area. Kolokolo is Edo land under the Ologbo dukedom, we are under the Enogie of Ologbo dukedom, Prince Jason Akenzua.”

They stressed that Itsekiri and the Benins have been living together, adding that “the coming of chief Aseleghe has completely changed everything from peace to war.”.

Chief Ashelenghe could not be reached for comment.

A Benin High court had remanded him and 11 others in custody for alleged murder of Mr. Sunny Etchie, a youth leader in Kolokolo community.