Edo correspondents laud reappointment of Osagie as media aide

The leadership of Correspondents’ Chapel in Edo state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has congratulated Mr. Crusoe Osagie over his reappointment as special adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media Projects.

This was just as the journalists commended the governor for finding Crusoe worthy to manage a very critical department of government.

The chapel said Crusoe’s appointment is no doubt a recognition of his accomplishments, adding that it is an appointment well deserved.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to the SA and signed by Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu and Osaigbovo Iguobaro, chairman and secretary, respectively the correspondents wished the media aide well in the task ahead.

The journalists, said, “You have worked hard to reach this point. It is our hope that access to information and press freedom would be upheld at all times.

“We wish you well in the task ahead, and we look forward to greater synergy and collaboration.”