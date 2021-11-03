Edo councils owing workers N4.2bn salary arrears – NULGE

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Edo has cried out over salary arrears and other deductables owed council workers in the state.

The union said the sum of N4.2billion is owed council workers in the state and called on the state government and heads of local government administration to, as a matter of urgency, commence the payment.

President of the union, Comrade Lazarus Imokhai Adorolo, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, the Edo state capital said: “Councils are also owing NULGE cooperatives deductable arrears to the tune of well over N89 million”.

According to Adorolo, “Our compilations and findings show that the 18 local government areas are owing workers the sum of four billion, two hundred and ninety-five million, eight hundred and twenty-eight thousand, six hundred and forty-three naira, fifty-three kobo (4,295,828,643.53).

“And our expectation was that, as the allocation improves, there ought to be corresponding improvement in the payment of outstanding salary arrears and outstanding deductions.

“But despite the increase in allocation, some (councils) have managed to pay one and half; others have only paid half while some have only paid percentage of one month.

“With the proceed from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared for the month of October,2021, there is no reason for the councils’ supposed inability to commence offsetting these arrears except otherwise that is unknown to us.

“The situation that is worrisome. If we cannot help ourselves, who will help us?” he asked.