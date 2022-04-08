Edo court jails 57-yr-old man 14 years for raping 7-yr-old girl

A Benin City Magistrate’s Court in Edo state has handed a 14-year jail term to one Michael Ogoke, 57, for raping a seven-year-old minor.

Magistrate E. O Aimofumeh who delivered the judgement held that the conviction was without an option of fine.

The Magistrate held that “the prosecution was able to prove his case beyond reasonable doubts,” adding that the sentence would serve as “a deterrent to others who are in the habit of abusing minors.”

Court documents showed that the convict was arraigned on May 11, 2021, by the police on a one-count charge of rape punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code.

He (the convict) was said to have had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, wife of the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has described the judgement as “justice well served.”

She said, “When we get these convictions, we are energised. The State Gender Based Violence Management Committee (GBVMC) would be going tough on rapists in order to reduce or possibly eradicate the crime.

“We are very intentional and serious about protecting our citizens, especially women and children. An out-of-court settlement channel is not an option for suspects. As much as they are crimes against persons, they are also crimes against the state.