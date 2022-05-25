Edo: Delegates reject Senator’s free food at primary venue as Urhoghide fails to pick return ticket

Delegates to Edo South People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial primary election, Monday, rejected jellof rice and beverages provided by incumbent Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

The delegates alleged that the free food distribution could sway individuals to cast their vote for the embattled Senator.

Urhoghide who is the chairman, Senate Committee on public account is seeking a return ticket to contest the 2023 election.

The Senator made the lunch available for the delegates during the parallel primary exercise which held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Oredo local government area of the State in Benin City.

As soon as the over 500 packs of the food found its way into the venue, supporters believed to be loyal to other contestant protested and requested that the food be taken out.

However, some supporters believed to be loyal to Urhoghide insisted that the food should be served.

The argument by both supporters almost degenerated into an exchange of blows among delegates as the hall became tensed.

And as calm returned to the venue, the entertainment was taken away by the embattled Senator’s aides.

At the end of the exercise, the Senator was defeated by Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen having 103 votes against his opponent who scored polled 113 votes.

