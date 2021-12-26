Edo deputy gov, minister for Oza carnival





The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Agba, and the deputy governor of Edo state, Hon. Phillip Shaibu, will on Monday grace the maiden edition of Oza Carnival in Orhionmwon local government of the state.

The initiator of the carnival, Deacon Festus Osagie Osaigbovo, said the carnival would showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Benin people through discovery of raw talents in the music industry and sports.

Osaigbovo stated that the event would also serve as an opportunity to bestow “Heroes Awards” to those who have contributed to the upliftment of the community and the state at large.

