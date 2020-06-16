Edo deputy governor joins Obaseki out of APC



The Edo state deputy governor of Mr. Philip Shaibu has resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter dated June 15, 2020 and addressed to Ward 11 Chairman of APC in the Etsako local government area of the state, Shaibu said his resignation was with immediate effect.

The letter reads: ‘I write in pursuant to Article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to formally resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress and to inform you of my formal withdrawal from all or any of its proceedings and process whatsoever.”



This came as governor Godwin Obaseki has also announced his resignation from the party.

Both men have been at daggers drawn with Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, the National chairman of the party over the control of the political structure in the state.

The governor who planned to run on a joint ticket with his deputy for reelection was disqualified from partaking in the party’s primary by the APC screening committee over issues bordering on academic records.



Factional chairman of APC in the state, Mr. Anslem Ojezua, said the party has lost an asset in the state “with the resignation of Obaseki’s, from the party”.

“I suspected that he (Obaseki) will resign after the circumstances that surrounded his disqualification. Leaders advised him to move to another party,” Ojezua said.

On whether his faction will go with Obaseki, Ojezua said: “I have a mandate as the Chairman of APC in the state and I have a tenure I intend to serve out the mandate.

“We met last Saturday and the state working committee of the party is meeting tomorrow and after our meeting we will make a statement.”