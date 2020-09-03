Edo election: Yiaga Africa expresses concern over violence, insecurity

Ahead of the Edo governorship election scheduled for September 19,2020, Yiaga Africa has expressed fears that the spate of violence and insecurity in the pre-election period may discourage voters from turning up to vote on election day.

A board member, Yiaga Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu, during its first Watching The Vote Press Conference on Thursday in Abuja said the spate of pre-election violence is escalating, saying that the two dominant parties in the governorship race are guilty of violent rhetoric, hate speech, vandalism, and violence.

Ezenwa explained that at a PDP rally in Apana Community in Etsako West LGA, clashes between PDP and APC supporters led to violent attacks and vandalism.

He said Yiaga Africa deployed 24 Long Term Observers (LTOs) in the 18 LGAs of the state to systematically observe and gather information on the pre-election environment as well as early warning signs of electoral violence.

According to him, the Yiaga Africa Long Term Observers (LTOs) were deployed throughout the state to observe the pre-election environment and to monitor government responses to COVID-19 in each of the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He further said this pre-election observation also includes violence monitoring as part of an early warning system designed to prevent electoral violence and track the prevalence of human rights violations, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For this reporting phase, the findings from the LGAs indicate that while INEC released a list of candidates for 14 political parties contesting in the September 19 election, political campaigns appear to be dominated by the All Progressive Congress and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Electoral competition has been reduced to a contest between personalities as opposed to issue-based campaigns.

“The LTOs reported incidences of violent verbal and physical attacks, identity-based violence, fake news mongering and hate-speech rhetoric employed as campaign strategies by both parties for campaigns.

“The observers also reported the repositioning of cult groups as political merchants for the election in some LGAs.

“While INEC activities for the election have commenced in earnest in some LGAs, observers reported low public sensitization especially on the new Voter’s Code of Conduct for Elections during COVID-19.

“In addition, observers reported sexual and gender-based violence in some of the LGAs in the state.

“Given the pervasive threat to safety and security in the Edo election, Yiaga Africa urges the federal and state government to desist from partisan use of the police and security forces to manipulate the electoral process.

“Voters should exhibit a high sense of responsibility by complying with health safety guidelines before, during, and after the election. This will reduce the prevalence rate of COVID-19 infections in the state,” he said.