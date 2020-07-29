Edo Elections: Godfatherism and Defections as a threat to Credible Elections – Gabriel Prince



When you think you have seen it all, another unpredictable twist will unveil itself to the spectators of Nigerian politics and leave you with deep speculation on what may happen next. Nigerian Politics is more of a game of techniques, strategizing formations, taking positions from an opponent by dominating the political midfield, wining and staying relevant in the corridors of power.

As the saying goes, “if you want to know who your real father is, join politics”. Godfatherism in Nigerian politics has remained one of the most viable political moves to maintain political relevance in the states. Outgoing governors look for loyalist that will shelter their misconduct after office. A lot of concern has been raised over the domination of political space by godfathers who seat at the corridors of power, exacting influence over their protégé and also questioning whether godfathers have the muscle to subdue their protégé when the relationship grows sour. It is worthy of note that the system of Godfatherism has come to stay in the political space as it cannot be done without, as the oldest tradition in politics.



Just as the game of football, the player must put his best performance before the coach introduces him/her to the field. The former chairman of the Edo State Economic and Strategic Team (EST) and now the current governor of the state, Mr Godwin Obaseki was handpicked by his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in 2016. The case of Edo state is not new to the Nigerian politics as it is similar to that of the 2019 Lagos state governorship election where the power of Godfatherism led to the stepping down of the incumbent governor in the” interest of the party”.

In Edo state, the fallout between the All Progressive Congress National (APC) Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the state governor was as a result of control of political power and influence in the state which can be traced as far back as the State House of Assembly “inauguration” in 2019. The clash left both gladiators wounded as Oshiomhole lost his seat as APC National Chairman and Obaseki was disqualified at the APC aspirant screening, due to “questionable certificate”, that made him flee to the opposition party where he got the ticket to contest in the upcoming September 19 governorship election.



The politics of godfatherism may have no doubt contributed immensely to the frequent defection amongst politicians in Nigeria. This practice has put the political parties’ ideology in question and the fate of democracy in the hands of what people may describe as selfish politicians who lack basic principles of party ideology and loyalty. In an advanced democratic system, cross carpeting is not common due to strong party ideological believe systems and allegiance that exist within the party structure. In a country like America, from 1856 to 2019 they only recorded 28 cases of political cross carpeting/floor-crossing while in Nigeria, it has become the norm and merely a handful of politicians can be identified as party loyalist in good or bad times. The desperation of politicians and political parties to get elected serves as a threat to or threatens Nigerian democracy.

For instance, the 2019 general election will always be a reference point for the political exodus in Nigerian politics. At some point, one will wonder if their political ambitions are to the interest of the people or to serve their selfish interest. Political party ideology is weak across all parties, and loyalty becomes the hardest currency as politicians swing like a pendulum when their political ambition is under threat in a party.



In Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party embraced Obaseki and swiftly presented him with the candidacy of the party even after the deadline for the purchase of nomination & declaration of interest forms and screening was over. The exceptional interest that was given to Obaseki clearly shows the desperation of the party in search for suitable and winnable candidates which placed him ahead of other aspirants in the party as the favoured candidate. Despite the discrepancy that unfolds between them, at last, they both reached a compromise as other aspirants stepped down for Obaseki.

Reflecting on these two factors of Godfatherism and political crisscrossing, the former is not unique to Nigerian politics, as it is also practised in all democratic states but referred to as political mentorship. In its ideal form, this practice is to mentor and support young politicians in fulfilling their political ambitions by following the basic principles of good governance. On the other hand, the rate of cross carpeting in Nigerian politics has clearly shown the desperation of the politicians as the political parties lack ideology and party loyalty which leads to the politics of “do or die”.

Political godfatherism and gale of defections may have ripple effects as the Edo governorship election draws nearer especially between the power of incumbency and federal might. Other menaces that may characterize the election include vote-buying/inducement, voters suppression, thuggery/cultism, militarization, the campaign of calumny amongst others. The two major parties campaign leads, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano and Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike of Rivers are already taking the game to each other with attack and counterattacks.



It is now the responsibility of INEC, security agents, and political parties to be professional in carrying out their duties and activities as we approach the election. Civil society organizations have a lot of grounds to cover in terms of non-violence campaign, public health issues amidst COVID-19 and citizens’ civic responsibility campaign.

Gabriel Prince is a Program Officer at Yiaga Africa