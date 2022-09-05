Edo, firm pledges regular power supply 

To tackle the challenges of power supply and spur industrialisation, the Edo state government has said plans are underway to extend the Ossiomo Power Supply to other senatorial districts in the state.

The project which is self-sustaining in power supply has ensured stable electricity to power government establishments and public infrastructures amongst others in the Benin metropolis.

The 95MW facility was birthed through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Ossiomo Power Company under Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

The managing director, Ossiomo Power, Dr. Uwa Igiehon, who stated this in Benin City said: “We are not resting on our oars. We will provide more and particularly with the new power law in Edo state, we are more empowered to achieve even more.

“There is a very definite plan by Governor Obaseki to extend the facility to other senatorial districts in the state and we certainly will do that. Whatever issues that come up, whether gas, generation, transmission or distribution, we have the capacity to tackle and solve them.”

