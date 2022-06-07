Edo government unfolds plan for primary health care 



The Edo state government has said it was determined to decentralise the healthcare system and commit to the noble cause of saving lives.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Osarodion Ogie, disclosed this during the official flag off of free telemedicine for residents in collaboration with Association of Nigerian Physicians in America (ANPA).

Ogie disclosed that the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration plan is to have effective primary health center in every ward across the State in order to bring healthcare closer to the people.

Dr. Philip Osehobo, ANPA medical outreach Champion disclosed that the telemedicine is a compliment of the recent ANPA medical outreach to the State.

He said ANPA and the State government have delivered on its mandate of partnership through cost effective medication with patients.

According to him, “We (Doctors) have shift every Saturday where doctors out of voluntarism, benevolence of hearts and wanting to give back, sacrificed their time”.

In a remark, the First Lady of Edo State, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, said her passion to reward the goodwill of voters in the State during the last governorship election, was her motivation to attract the project.

She hailed the Volunteers for their commitment, adding that a total of 10,000 patients got medical attention during the one week outreach in the State.

