Edo govt unfolds plan for animal management



The Edo state government has created a new department of Animal Husbandry Services in the ministry of agriculture and natural resources to enhance productivity and service delivery.



Godwin Obaseki who disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Institute for Animal Science (NIAS) in Benin City said, “The new department would ensure proper management of animals in the state.”



He stated that the department would focus on modern, efficient and more humane ways to care for animals.

Mr. Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, a Permanent Secretary in the ministry who represented the governor during the courtesy visit, noted that the department would also help in the formulation of animal husbandry policies and provide quality breeding.



National President, Nigerian Institute of Animal Science ( NIAS), Professor Baba Yusuf-Abubakar, commended the governor for the creation of the new department.

He noted that the department would ensure proper management and regulation of livestock production in the state.

Represented by the First Vice President of the institute, Chief Simon Ohwofa, Yusuf-Abubakar, said the institute was ready to partner with the state government.