Edo group launches ‘end godfatherism campaign’

A group of young graduates in Edo state,Thursday, rallied support for governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the governorship poll in September.

Their simple message was, “the election will mark the end of godfatherism in the state.”

The group further said, “The mission to finally bury godfatherism this September is a task that must be accomplished by all.

“We urge Governor Obaseki that “for wherever you go, we will go; wherever you choose, we will choose; your party shall be our party, and your God our God.”

In a statement, issued by the coordinator of the group, Osaro Idemudia, the young graduates described Obaseki’s disqualification from the All Progressives Congress (APC) guber primaries as humiliating.

Idemudia alleged that Obaseki’s sin was that he resisted Adams Oshiomhole, the APC chairman’s dictatorial tendencies.

According to him, “Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in 2007 fought and defeated godfatherism in the state and therefore it must be rejected in its entirety.

“In 2007, the consciousness of Edo people was awakened by the slogan, “Let the people Lead”, “No More godfatherism” and “No Man is God” popularised by the now opposition party in Edo state, the APC.

“The words moved the people to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party because they wanted to take their destiny in their hands.

“Fast forward to 2020, the man who Edo people supported and backed to defeat so-called godfathers in our dear state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is now aspiring to be a godfather if not already one,” he stated.