Edo group seeks justice for 13-yr-old rape victim

A Benin City-based group, Talakawa’s Parliament, Friday demanded the immediate prosecution of a community head who allegedly raped a 13-year-girl in Abudu, Orhionmwon local government area of the state.

The Odionwere (village head), Pa Sunday Izekor, 76, reportedly raped the victim who was identified as Gift Osula in March 2020.

Blueprint gathered that the matter was reported at the divisional police station at the time, but the suspect was yet to be arraigned in court – a development that prompted the rights group to petition the state commissioner of police.

The petition was dated February 26, 2021, and was jointly endorsed by the group’s coordinator, Marxist Kola Edokpayi, and the speaker, Comrade Imasuen Wilson.

According to the petitioners, “The matter was later transferred to the Anti-Vice Unit of Edo state police Command Headquarters where he (suspect) was granted bail on health grounds.

“After his release from custody, the police failed to charge the matter to a court upon the completion of investigation to serve as a deterrent to others. The act of ineptitude and indifference on the part of the police to discharge its duty is an open invitation to miscarriage and travesty of justice which is not welcomed in our system.

“Section 11 of the Child’s Right Act, 2003, expressly provides that every child is entitled to respect for the dignity of his person.”

Responding, ACP James Chu assured the petitioners that the police new management team in the state would address their grievances.