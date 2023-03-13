Edo: Group urges electorate to reject politics of impeachment

Ahead of the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly polls, a group under the aegis of Concerned Edo Citizens, Monday, admonished voters to reject political parties propagating impeachment agenda.

The group said, “Election is and should be about Edo people voting for those whose agenda is to come and make developmental laws toward a better and prosperous Edo state.”

Spokesman for the group, Comrade Solomon Idiogbe, who made the plea in Benin City, Edo state, “condemned those whose agenda is to come and pursue personal political vendetta of impeachment and the likes.”

He urged the people to declare propagators of impeachment politics persona non-grata in Edo state “because a progressive Edo state is dear to us all, not crisis.”

Obaseki had alleged that “plans are ongoing by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Adams Oshiomhole to rig their way through the election so as to impeach him and stop his developmental programmes.”

Continuing, the group said: “We support the smooth transition of government to government, which is from incumbent to whoever shall be elected come 2024 through a democratic process. Therefore we must be supportive of peace to avoid another lockdown.”

