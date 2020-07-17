Edo guber: 35 parties collapse structure, back Obaseki

Ahead of the September 19 governorship poll in Edo state, a coalition of 35 registered and the recently de-registered political parties have joined forces in support of the reelection bid of governor Godwin Obaseki and Philip Shaibu, his deputy.

The coalition advised its individual governorship candidates “to withdraw and join hands with the governor to consolidate on the growth, developmental legacies and foundation he has laid in his first tenure”.

Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Conference of Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Collins Oreruan, who disclosed this at a news conference in Benin City, the state capital noted that “under governor Obaseki-led government, the state has witnessed business and industrial growth”.

Oreruan listed some of the 35 political parties to include Social Democratic party, SDP), United Peoples Party (UPP), Kowa party, Accord Party, Action Democratic Party (ADP), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Party (ADP)and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) amongst others.

He said: “We resolved that instead of acting as individual entities, it will be more effective to support the governor as a block with our existing party structures across the state.

According to Oreruan, the group shall work in synergy with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to mobilise voters at the grassroots for the reelection of the governor.

“We have seen his (Obaseki) positive economic development, positive industrial revolution,positive comprehensive and qualitative educational programmes and positive agricultural values chains among others,” he stated.

The PDP deputy state chairman, Mr Harrison Omagbon, thanked the members of the CPP for the endorsement of the party’s candidate.