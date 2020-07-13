Edo guber: APC, Ize-Iyamu, will respect INEC’s rules – Campaign organisation

The Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Media Campaign Organisation (POI-MCO) has assured the general public and the election empire that it would not flout the Independent National Electoral Commission’s regulations on the conduct of campaigns for the September 19 Edo governorship poll.

According to the Director of POI-MCO, Mr John Mayaki, the organisation in a statement it issued in Benin, noted that the APC and its governorship candidate were not oblivious of the extant regulations on campaigns.

”We are well aware that INEC has provided a policy framework for all political parties with clear provisions on how to conduct campaigns without compromising the health of the electorate or jeopardising the efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“As a responsible political party and candidate, the All Progressives Congress and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Mallam Gani Audu have carefully studied the regulations and are strictly complying with them.

“Our campaigns are domesticated and carried out at the grassroots in safe cells to prevent dangerous gatherings and inter-communal movements. We have also adapted all our campaign processes for the electronic media, specifically the internet.

“We disseminate information to our campaign staff via safe online platforms and we also fully utilise all available opportunities to engage and interact with Edo people through popular social media platforms.

“An example is the daily streaming of a concise analysis of the POI/GANI SIMPLE agenda that we just launched across the socials of our candidate. He will be participating himself and taking feedback directly from the people.

“It is the first of its kind and it demonstrates our innovative ability to safely navigate the times and readiness to comply with all health and safety regulations while making our campaigns strictly issue- based, ” he said.