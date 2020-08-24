Edo guber: I’m supporting Obaseki for his achievements – Okowa

Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa Monday said he was in full support of the re-election of Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, because of his numerous achievements.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu who spoke for the governor at a press briefing in Asaba, said Dr. Okowa’s supports was based on performance.

He reacted to recent allegations that Delta was mobilising thugs to disrupt the gubernatorial election in Edo state with the intention to rig election for Obaseki, saying Obaseki’s track record of performance will give him landslide victory at the polls.

Aniagwu said Delta does not produce thugs as alleged, adding that he will not trade words with the failing APC in Edo state.

“Okowa joined Obaseki last week for campaign in his capacity as the chairman South-south Governors Forum, but the APC in their usual propaganda said Okowa imported thugs to the state. How can one send thugs to disrupt his party’s rally when victory is assured?

“Governor Okowa is supporting Obaseki on the strength of his performance. He is regarded as the MoU governor and the MoU has brought so many developments that can easily give him victory at the polls. Obaseki has used products to confuse the APC, hence they have resorted to propaganda.”

Speaking on the increasing number of cult related killings in recent times in Asaba and environs, Aniagwu said, “The government is very much aware of the insecurity within Asaba, and very soon we will launch our security outfit ‘ Operation Delta Hawk ‘ with operational vehicles and gadgets to deal with the criminal elements.”