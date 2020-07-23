Edo guber: INEC begins training of Electoral officers



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has begun training of its electoral officers as parts of preparations for Edo governorship election scheduled for September 19.

The commission said that this was the first level of the training which was declared open on Wednesday by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC Edo State, Dr Alalibo Johnson, in Benin city.



It noted that the first level of training of Electoral Officers (EOs) and Assistant Electoral Officers (Operations) on polling and counting procedures in preparation for the state governorship Election would end on July 24.

It also said that the second level of the training, which would cover Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) administrative and clusters would take place from July 27 to July 31.

“The three-day first level training is being conducted at two venues: Protea Hotel and Best Western Hotel, in Benin city, Edo State.

“The training was organised by the Electoral Institute (TEI) with support from The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) in line with the Commission’s First Supplementary Regulations and Guidelines to Elections and INEC Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of the COVID 19 Pandemic.



“In compliance with the safety and health protocols of the (Presidential Task Force (PTF)/ National Centre for Decease Control (NCDC), 18 participants are currently being trained at each of the training venues to ensure physical distancing.

“The objective of the training is to equip the participants with the ability to organize and conduct training on Polling and Counting procedures for future INEC elections effectively and efficiently,” it added.

It quoted Johnson, in his remarks at both venues, as saying the training is to enhance the capacity of the participants who are considered to be election managers at the Local Government Area offices of the Commission.



It also quoted the Director-General, TEI, Dr Sa’ad Umar Idris as saying that the training will equip the participants with the skills to manage ad-hoc staff training on polling and counting procedures at the LGA offices of the Commission.

It added that the Chairman of TEI, Prince Solomon Soyebi in his goodwill message, urged the participants to comport themselves and demonstrate a high sense of responsibility, not only during the training, but throughout the conduct of the Elections.