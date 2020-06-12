Edo guber: Ize-Iyamu thanks APC screening committee

The consensus governorship aspirant of Adams Oshiomhole’s faction of the Edo state All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has expressed gratitude to the screening committee of the party for carrying out “a thorough job”.

A statement endorsed Mr. John Mayaki, the Director of Communication and Media, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s Campaign Organization stated this in response to the aspirant’s clearance to contest in the APC primary election later this month.

The Pastor turned-politician is believed to be the preferred candidate of Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the party,

Ize-Iyamu said: “I wish to send my deepest gratitude to all the members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, for a joyful cooperation that led to a seamless but thorough screening exercise.

“The progress made today by completing this exercise reveals the true spirit and character of our party premised on a bold insistence on fairness, accountability, and transparency.

“On my own part, having passed the screening tests, I want to state my consistent readiness to take the will of the party as the ultimate, regarding its laws and principles as the supreme guide for the execution of our affairs and assignments.

“I urge all the members of our party whose indefatigable commitment, loyalty, and cooperation has led to the success we experienced in recent times, to remain focused and committed to our general ambition as a party, and in the same vein pursuant of our personal political dreams in light of our progressive philosophy.

“As we prepare for the primaries and the election itself, it is time we bind together and close ranks, remembering that the greatest goal is the progress of Edo state, the moving forward of our great homeland, and the betterment of life for all of its people.”