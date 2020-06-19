Edo guber: Oba of Benin breaks silence, takes stand

The Oba of Benin Omo N’Oba Nedo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II has finally spoken ahead of Edo governorship election shceduled for September, 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, Thursday, the Benin notable monarch said he was opposed to any form of imposition or consensus candidate and godfatherism in the state.

The Oba also denied that he has ever asked any of the aspirants in the upcoming elections to step down for another.

According to the statement: “HRM has said times without number that the palace of the Oba of Benin does not get involved in partisan politics.

“The Omo N’Oba strongly advises that in order to eschew recurrent socio-political conflict that seems to constantly ravish the state, making Edo people a laughing stock to the rest of the country on how politicians manage the affairs of Edo people, our Edo political actors must eradicate the twin evil of political vices of godfatherism and consensus candidacy. The two practices seem antithetical to the very fundamental basis of democracy.

“Let everybody take note that the palace is very weary of imposition of candidates, when only certain individuals want, but the majority of the people do not want. ‘Ghana must go’ politics should end in the state. Politicians should stop cashing in on the poor masses and exploiting them for their votes.”