Edo guber: Oshiomhole vows to kick out Obaseki



Former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Sunday apologised to Edo people for supporting Mr. Godwin Obaseki to become governor in 2016 and vowed to stop the latter’s reelection bid in September.

He also regreted working against the governorship election of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who was at the time the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) guber candidate, but lost to Obaseki.

Ize-Iyamu returned to the APC last December and went on to pick the party’s ticket for the September poll.



Governor Obaseki on the other hand, moved to the PDP after the APC screening committee disqualified him from partaking in the party’s guber primaries over issues bordering on academic qualification.

The governor would be seeking his reelection on the PDP platform.

However, Oshiomhole, a former National chairman of the APC who addressed party supporters in his Edo North Senatorial District expressed confidence that Ize-Iyamu will emerged victorious at the election.

According to him, “I made my mistakes by supporting a man who has no vision for my people and judged a Pastor who genuinely loves his people.

“I am Sorry… I apologise to Edo people and promise to correct my mistakes by making sure the servant Of God Pastor Ize-Iyamu Is elected as governor.

“From now till September 19, I am here in Edo State because a political lion that I am, I am not scared of anything.

The man (Ize-Iyamu) that is coming is not a stranger. he campaigned for me in 2012 and I won all 18 Local Government In Edo state.

“So, he knows the roots unlike the current governor who just became Governor and doesn’t know the efforts people made to make him governor.

“We would kick out this MOU Governor and replace him with a Pastor and sweep out the coronavirus party by the special grace Of God,” he stated.