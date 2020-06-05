Edo guber: Oshiomhole’s NWC makes fresh demand from Obaseki, other APC aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki and five other aspirants seeking the governorship ticket of the party to submit their original certificates to avoid Bayelsa’s experience.

The six aspirants who have bought, completed and submitted the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms are Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, governor Godwin Obaseki, Hon. Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon. Osaro Obazee and Hon. Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

The party has slated June 22, 2020 for primary election to elect the party’s Edo state governorship candidate.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Malls Lanre Issa-Onilu, Friday in Abuja, APC said the various submissions will be displayed at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja and in Benin City, the Edo State capital from Monday 8th to Tuesday 9th June, 2020 for claims and objections.

“In our bid to ensure due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise and learning from our recent shocking experiences, we are determined to avoid any lapses in the process. Therefore, we are making the submitted information and documents of the governorship aspirants available to our party members and the public for verification of claims and to support the screening panel with information or any objection to the claims contained in the submission by the aspirants.

“We are inviting party members and indeed members of the public to assist the screening committee by scrutinizing the information, credentials and documents provided by the governorship aspirants and availing the Screening Committee of counter and correct information, if applicable.

“Recall that in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, APC had earlier released its time table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2020 Governorship Primary Elections in Edo States.

“Accordingly, sales of nomination and expression of interest forms began at the APC National Secretariat from Wednesday 20th May to Tuesday 2nd June, 2020.

“The last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents was Wednesday 3rd June, 2020.

“As earlier stated, publication of claims and objections will be from Monday 8th to Tuesday 9th June, 2020.

Screening of aspirants has been slated for Wednesday 10th to Thursday 11th June, 2020.

“This will be followed by Screening Appeal which will hold on Friday 12th June, 2020.

“The Primary Election will hold on Monday 22nd June, 2020, while Election Appeal has been slated for Wednesday 24th June, 2020.”