Edo guber: PDP Governors’ Forum congratulates Obaseki, tasks INEC, security agencies on credible poll

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, has admonished the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies and other government agencies to ensure that the election is free and fair.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, under the leadership of Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal made the call in their congratulatory message to Governor Godwin Obaseki on his emergence as the flag bearer of the PDP in the election.

The Forum, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Hon CID Maduabum, Friday in Abuja, also urged Nigerians and civil society to be vigilant to ensure that votes count in Edo state on September 19, this year.

The PDP Governors’ Forum stated that Obaseki’s emergence as the flag bearer of the party is a testament to his leadership skills.

The Forum enjoined the governor to continue to deploy his management skill in uniting the PDP and Edo people in the great task of enthroning good governance and accountability in Edo state.

The PDP Governors further advised him to ensure that there are truly no victors or vanquished in this struggle for the soul of Edo State.

The statement by Maduabum reads in part, “The PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of His Excellency, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, congratulates His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki on his emergence as the flag bearer of the PDP in the Edo State governorship election, scheduled for September 2020.

“His victory in the primaries is an affirmation of the confidence the people of Edo State has in his ability to steer the ship of Edo State positively for another four years and on the record of his sterling performance in office in his current term.

“This victory should be a humbling one as it has been achieved on the backdrop of a grave injustice done to him by his former Political party, the APC and a demonstration of the role of God in the affairs of men. It is indeed a call to continue faithfully serving the good people of Edo State.

“This victory is even more remarkable as His Excellency joined the PDP just a few weeks ago, and it is a testament to his leadership skills that he successfully got all other aspirants who started the race before him in PDP to step down for him and join him in salvaging the state without rancour or bitterness.

“We hope that he will continue to deploy this management skill in uniting the PDP and Edo people in the great task of enthroning good governance and accountability in Edo State.

“He should ensure that there are truly no victors or vanquished in this struggle for the soul of Edo State.

“We thank the leadership of the PDP, particularly the National Working Committee, under the National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus, the constructive and supporting role played by the Edo State chapter of the PDP and the rank and file members of the party, for their exceptional conflict resolution mechanism and cooperation employed to achieve the seamless rancour-free outcome of the primaries.

“This sets the stage for a resounding victory for PDP in September. Indeed, the PDP has demonstrated with this outing in Edo State, that it has learnt the lessons of the past and is poised to elevate the PDP platform as one that can offer stable and focused leadership for Nigeria.

“The huge task of winning the Edo State election has just begun, and we counsel our flagbearer to run an issue-based campaign, anchored on his highly acclaimed record of superlative performance in office so far.

“Finally, we admonish all organs of state such as the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission, to ensure a free and fair election in Edo state in September.

“We urge Nigerians and the Civil society to be vigilant to ensure that all votes are counted and that all votes count in Edo State in September.”, the statement said.

