Edo: PDP lauds Obaseki for approving venue of primary election

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state Tuesday lauded Governor Godwin Obaseki for approving the newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the party to hold its governorship primaries billed for June 19 and 20.

The commendation came amidst stiff opposition from the Adams Oshiomhole’s faction of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party’s National chairman faction in the State has repeatedly insist on direct primaries as approved the National Working Committee of the APC amidst the upsurge in cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State.

However, the opposition party in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Mr. Chris Nehikhare said their decision to sort for the application was in compliance with the extant COVID-19 regulation in the State.

According to Nehikhare, “Edo PDP is pleased to report that His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki has granted approval for our party to use the Samuel Ogbemudia Staduim for our Governorship Primaries”.

“As a law abiding party and in compliance with the extant COVID-19 Regulations in the State, we applied for use of the stadium in line with Regulation 2(2) of the Dangerous Disease (Emergency Prevention) Supplementary Regulation dated 22nd May, 2020 (gazetted vide Gazette No. 20 vol. II ),” he stated.

