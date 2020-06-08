Edo guber poll: Obaseki okays stadium for PDP primaries

Obaseki


Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has granted the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) approval to use the Samuel Ogbemudia Staduim for its primaries billed for June 19 and 20. 


Barrister Osarodion Ogie, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) who conveyed the governor’s approval in a letter dated June 8, 2020, thanked the PDP for its “immense cooperation and compliance with the extant COVID-19 regulations in the state.”
The SSG said the approval was in line with the extant COVID-19 regulations in the state, with Regulation 2(2) of the Dangerous Disease (Emergency Prevention) Supplementary Regulation dated May 22, 2020 (gazetted vide Gazette No. 20 vol. II ).

