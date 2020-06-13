Edo guber: What we ‘ll do if Obaseki wants to join our party – PDP

After incumbent Governor Godwin Obeseki lost the governorship ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC), it’s still unclear if he will devamp from the ruling party.

Speaking on a radio programme “The Weekend Show’ on Africa Independent Television on Saturday, June 13, Aziegbemi said the governor is not the member of the party and may not contest under it.

“As we speak, His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki has not joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,” the Edo state chapter of PDP said.

He also explained that should the governor decide to defect to the opposition party, he may not be able to contest in ins primary unless the national working committee of PDP grants him a waiver.

Jonathan Ayuba-led All Progressive Congress’ screening committee had disqualified the governor on Friday, June 12, in what confirmed his fear amid feud with Adams Oshiomhole.

