Edo holds Guitar Boy concert to honour Victor Uwaifo Nov 13

The Edo state government has unfolded plans to honour one of its illustrious sons, the late Sir Victor Uwaifo.

The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media Projects, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, who disclosed this, said the concert would be held at Prof. Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, an edifice named after the music icon.

He said the concert, titled: “The Guitar Boy Lives On,” was part of the activities lined up for the State 2021 three-day Alaghodaro (Progress) Summit.

Osagie, who is also the chairman, Marketing and Branding Sub-Committee of the Summit, also said: “The live concert will take place after the Commissioning of the Prof. Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and an Art Exhibition.

“The newly built Edo Creative Hub, which is to be named after the late guitar boy, Sir. Victor Uwaifo, is a multi-million-dollar studio to support artistes and other creative talents in the state.

“The Edo-born Nigeria’s vocal powerhouse, Aituaje Iruobe, popularly known as Waje, and singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, are among the sensational artists expected to thrill fans to an unforgettable experience on November 13.”