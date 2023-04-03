Edo LP: State, Esan North LG, ward excos storm Abuja, pass confidence of vote on Abure

Following the purported suspension of Labour Party’s National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, by the Esan Ward III in Uromi Local government of Edo state, the authentic party executives from the state, Local Government and Ward have stormed Abuja and pledged their loyalty to leadership dismissing the expulsion as the ‘handwork of impostors’.

The Edo LP faithful who visited the party headquarters at Utako District in Abuja on Monday, passed a vote of confidence on Abure saying, “the ward has no right in the party’s constitution to suspend a national chairman who is a product of a national convention.”

First to speak was the chairman of the Ward III Esan North Uromi, Mr Thompson Valentine Ehiguese, who called for the arrest of the culprits.

He explained that “some persons impersonated ward chairman and executives of ward III Esan North senatorial zone were unknown to the party.”

He further said, “I am the chairman of ward III in my local government and with me here is my secretary. We are here to dismiss the information about the suspension that it’s not correct. Ward III, Uromi where the national chairman came from. I am his ward chairman.

“The truth of the matter is that those who claimed to have suspended the national chairman are not members of the party. Their names are not in our party register. They are not even from Esan and they are not from Ward III. We are taking a major action against them. They are impersonators and they will be arrested.

Also on the solidarity visit to the LP national chairman was the

the Local Government Chairman, Esan East Uromi Edo state, Mr Patrick Obed, who described those who purportedly suspended the national chairman as ‘impostors’.

According to Obed, Abure had worked assiduously to move the party forward, adding that those who claimed to have suspended him were not known to the party in the local government as well as the ward.

He daubed them as “impostors sponsored by opposition”.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the party, Mr Kelly Ogbaloi, said “It’s nonsensical for few boys to assemble themselves in Abuja and make the pronouncement. For once, they are not part of the party, they are not at the ward, they are not at the local government and they are not recognised at the state level.

“Those who did it don’t even understand the message they were asked to deliver.

“In the constitution of Labour Party, no state, no local government, no ward has the right or whatsoever to assemble anywhere to suspend a national chairman who is a product of a national convention.

“It may be possible in other political parties but not in Labour Party. So whatever they have done has no effect on the leadership of the party.

“So we are saying that Barr Julius Abure remains the national chairman of our party and we have since passed a vote of confidence on him and he shall take this party forward. No reasonable person will come and be talking about the suspension of a chairman who had delivered on the election that we just have concluded,” he said.

