Edo: Northern group rallies support for Ganduje, Ize-Iyamu



A group under the aegis of Northern Professionals platform, based in Edo has expressed support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for the forthcoming governorship poll billed for September 19.

This was just as the group lauded APC for appointing Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the Chairman of APC campaign council for Edo election.



In a statement signed by the chairman of the group, Abdallah Tureta, the Northern Professionals said: “Our resolve to back the APC candidate In Edo state gubernatorial election is in solidarity with governor Ganduje appointed as the chairman of the campaign council.”



According to Tureta, “We Northern Professionals resident in Edo have resolved to throw our weight behind the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.



“We are assuring him of our collective support to ensure his victory at the polls in September.

“We came to understand that the wisdom behind Ganduje’s appointment as the Chairman of the Campaign Council is to make sure that no opportunity is left unattended to win the election.

“As somebody who has developed his state, both in human and infrastructure, Ganduje could also be a pillar in influencing the blueprint of how to move Edo state forward when our candidate wins.”

Continuing, the group challenged “the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to come forward and showcase the feats they achieved under their candidate

“We understand that it is because they don’t have anything to show, that is why they resolved to be attacking personalities wrongly,” Tureta said.