Edo NSCDC intercepts 45,000 litres of illegally-refined petroleum product

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Edo Command, has

intercepted a truck laden with 45,000 litres of suspected

illegally-refined petroleum products.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Makinde Ayinla, made the disclosure

to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin yesterday.

Mr Ayinla said that the truck was intercepted at Aduwawa area on

Benin/Auchi road.

He told NAN that the truck, which was laden with suspected

illegally-refined diesel was loaded in Delta and heading to Abuja.

The NSCDC boss said the driver of the truck had been arrested and

would soon be prosecuted.

Mr Ayinla said that the command would continue to discharge its duties

and ensure that the nation’s economic saboteurs desist from their

unpatriotic trade.

The commandant advised petroleum marketers to shun acts inimical to

the economic emancipation of the country and ensure that they got

their products from the legal refineries.

He said this was imperative as any marketer that patronised illegal

refinery would eventually suffer a loss as such products, if

intercepted, would be destroyed. (NAN)

