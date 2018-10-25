Edo NSCDC intercepts 45,000 litres of illegally-refined petroleum product

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Edo Command, has
intercepted a truck laden with 45,000 litres of suspected
illegally-refined petroleum products.
The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Makinde Ayinla, made the disclosure
to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin yesterday.
Mr Ayinla said that the truck was intercepted at Aduwawa area on
Benin/Auchi road.
He told NAN that the truck, which was laden with suspected
illegally-refined diesel was loaded in Delta and heading to Abuja.
The NSCDC boss said the driver of the truck had been arrested and
would soon be prosecuted.
Mr Ayinla said that the command would continue to discharge its duties
and ensure that the nation’s economic saboteurs desist from their
unpatriotic trade.
The commandant advised petroleum marketers to shun acts inimical to
the economic emancipation of the country and ensure that they got
their products from the legal refineries.
He said this was imperative as any marketer that patronised illegal
refinery would eventually suffer a loss as such products, if
intercepted, would be destroyed. (NAN)
