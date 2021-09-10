Edo nurse dies of Covid-19

A nurse in Auchi, Etsako West local government area of Edo state, has reportedly died of coronavirus-related illness.

The unnamed health worker, 56 (male), was said to be a staff of Auchi General Hospital until his death on September 10, 2021.

The state team leader on Covid-19, Dr. Ebomwonyi Osagie, who disclosed this during the daily update of the pandemic, said the deceased nurse was admitted to hospital on September 9, 2021.

Osagie said medical records showed that the late nurse was yet to take his Covid-19 vaccines and urged health workers and residents to present themselves for vaccination in addition to adhering to protocols.

He expressed the concern that mortality arising from the virus had risen to 35 since the second wave.

Also, the permanent secretary, ministry of health, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa, said all health workers “must now show proof of vaccination.”

Irowa said “the attitude of individual goal counts in the goal that we have set in defeating this virus. So, we are enforcing vaccination from middle of September.”

He dismissed claims that the state doesn’t have enough vaccines for residents, adding that “the idea is that if you use the vaccines you are given, you get more.”