Edo: Obaseki, agents using Owan East LG boss to create chaos – Iriase





A former Deputy Majority Whip of the House of Representatives, Pally Iriase has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, his deputy, Philip Shuaibu and agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of using chairman of Owan East local government area to perpetuate violence.



The former lawmaker said Tuesday that Obaseki’s agents, led by the council chairman, have since Monday, embarked on violent acts of brigandage and intimidation to scuttle the scheduled ward to ward rallies in Owan east local government area, noting specifically that at Ihievbe, the chairman led hooligans to destroy the podium, chairs and canopies at a rally.



“APC leaders in the area had avoided public school fields and paid for the foreground of the Catholic Church as venue, yet Obaseki’s agents went on the orgy of destruction in that church premises. At Otuo, APC sought to use the same primary school field that Governor Obaseki and the PDP used for their rally over a week ago, but the governor’s hooligans led by the council chairman came to disrupt preparations, chanting war songs.



“At Arokho, the same gang of hoodlums chased away the workers preparing the podium in the same school field used by Obaseki and the PDP barely a week ago.”

