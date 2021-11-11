Edo: Obaseki appoints 73 aides from same senatorial zone

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved the appointment of Princess Mrs. Philomena Ihenyen as Political Adviser (Edo Central).

In a statement issued by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Barr. Osarodion Ogie, the governor also approved the appointments of 21 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and 51 Special Assistants (SAs).

The statement adds that the appointments were approved after the harmonisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by leaders in Edo central senatorial district of the state.

The statement explained that all the appointees hail from Edo central senatorial district.