Edo: Obaseki appoints 73 aides from same senatorial zone

November 11, 2021 Patrick Ahanor Politics, Top Stories




Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved the appointment of  Princess Mrs. Philomena Ihenyen as Political Adviser (Edo Central).

In a statement issued by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Barr. Osarodion Ogie, the governor also approved the appointments of 21 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) 51 Special Assistants (SAs).

The statement adds that the appointments were approved after  the harmonisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by leaders in Edo central senatorial district of the state.

The statement explained that all the appointees hail from Edo central senatorial district.

