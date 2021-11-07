Edo: Obaseki hands varsity best graduands employment

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has pledged automatic employment into the Edo state civil service for exceptional graduates who obtained the Edo University Uzairue best price.

This was just as he instructed the contractors handling the Teaching Hospital of the University to resume work; and also assured that the staff housing projects would be completed.

The governor congratulated the graduands on their successful completion of academic journey in the university.

Obaseki disclosed this during the university’s 3rd convocation ceremony and award of first and higher degrees, diplomas, prizes and conferment of honorary degrees.

According to him, “Every time I get to read about the University… get correspondence on the progress the University is being made, I just sit down and thank God for the choice we made in choosing our Chancellor,” he added.

On his part, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor said: “The university has maintained her policy of an award of N5 million to the graduating student who has the best entrepreneurial business ideas”.

Related

No tags for this post.