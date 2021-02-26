Edo: Obaseki mulls registration of Arewa members  

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has ordered the reconstitution of the State Peace Committee and names of members submitted to his office before 1st of March, 2021.

Obaseki said the committee would include members of Arewa community, local governments and traditional institutions in the local governments.

He said: “The purpose of the committee is to give the Arewa leadership in the local governments the authority to register all members of the Arewa community to enable us to know those operating in each community across LGAs.”

Obaseki gave the order in Benin City during a meeting with members of Arewa community, security agencies and members of Ogheghe community in Ikpoba Okha local government area of the state.

The meeting also discussed ways to resolve the recent clash in between Ogheghe youth and members of Hausa community in the area.

Leader of Arewa community, Alhaji Badamasi Saleh and the Enogie of Ogheghe, Ogbonmwan Michael, hailed the governor for his prompt response in restoring peace in the community.