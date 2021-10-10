Edo: Obaseki okays 2021 promotion for civil servants

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has approved 2021 promotions for workers in the state’s civil and public service.

The approval was disclosed in a letter dated September 28, 2021 and signed by the Functioning Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Establishment, Training and Manpower Services, Mrs. F.A.O Edwards, on behalf of the Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq.

The circular, which is directed to be treated as extremely urgent was sent to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, All Honourable Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, and All Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments.

Mrs. Edwards explained that the approval is in line with the government’s commitment to the welfare of the workers in order to improve efficiency, productivity and optimal service delivery.

According to the letter with Reference Number TM.701/VOL.11/101, “all Ministries and Extra-Ministerial Departments are to forward the list of all eligible officers on grade level 07 to 16 who are due to be promoted in the year 2021 to the Office of the Head of Service for necessary action.”

The government also directed that “the Name, Rank, Grade Level, Date of Birth, Date of Confirmation, Date of Present Appointment and Retirement of the Officers should be forwarded to Office of the Head of Service.”

