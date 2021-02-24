Edo: Obaseki orders closure of illegal cattle markets

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, Wednesday, ordered the immediate closure of all illegal cattle markets across the state.

This was just as the governor reiterated the banonnight-grazing of cattles across the state between 6pm and 6am daily.

Obaseki also cautioned landlords not to allow their property to be used as an illegal market for sales of cattle.

He disclosed this in Benin City during a meeting with members of Arewa Community, security agencies and members of Ogheghe Community in Ikpoba Okha local government area of the state,

Obaseki said, “All illegal cattle markets in Edo state must be closed immediately. Local governments are to submit all approved legal cattle markets.”

He expressed worry that the peace mechanism put in place some years ago by his administration was not working as expected.

